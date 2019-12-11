SBI Online Banking: Beware! SBI warns about fraudsters out to steal money; says don't do this

SBI online banking alert! The State Bank of India, India largest public sector bank, has warned SBI cardholders about online fraudsters. In order to protect customers from the ever-increasing bank fraud cases in India, the bank asked its customers to take precautions, also suggested what they should not do including not sharing confidential banking details.

The bank has asked customers for not sharing confidential details related to their debit cards and credit cards like CVV, card number, OTP or any other card details. According to the bank, by doing this the data of your phone can be hacked within a few minutes.

SBI informed its customers through a tweet saying SBI never asks any details related to debit cards and credit cards like CVV, OTP, SMS or any other highly confidential information. If an SBI customer receives any such mail, then they should understand that this is an online trick to steal their money. SBI suggested they avoid such calls and if they have any query related to SBI cards, then they can log in at the official SBI card website — sbicard.com. SBI customers can go to the SBI website onlinesbi.com as well.

"BEWARE! If you are not able to identify who has sent SMS, please DO NOT share any details. We at SBI Card will never ask you for your Card details, like CVV, OTP, etc on SMS Know more here: https://sbicard.com/BeSafe #BeSafe #FraudAlert #SBICard."," SBI card tweeted warning the customers about fraud.

Steps to protect yourself from fraudsters:

Do not disclose your CVV, One Time Password (OTP), online account ID and password or any other sensitive information to anyone, including SBI Card representatives.

Do not open attachments in emails coming from strange or unknown sources, as they may contain virus or Trojan, which transmit keyed-in details to phishers.

Type the web address in the browser whenever you intend to visit the SBI Card online account. Do not use links provided in emails sent from unknown resources.

Change all your passwords frequently and from your personal computer.

Avoid the use of cyber cafés and public kiosks for online transactions or for accessing your SBI Card online account.

Prefer the use of virtual keyboard for logging into your SBI Card online account.

Log out from your account and then close the browser window, after completing your transaction.

Check the last log in date and time details in your online account everytime you log in.

Register your email and mobile number with SBI Card so that you can get regular alerts about your account.

Check your SBI Card statements properly for any suspicious transactions. If you ever notice any unauthorised transactions, immediately report the same to SBI Card helpline.

Install effective antivirus, anti-spyware and personal firewall on your computer and mobile phone and update them regularly.

Check the site you want to transact on for secure symbols like https:// or the padlock icon.

