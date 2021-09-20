Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in August

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of August 2021 increased by 5 points and 4 points to stand at 1,066 and 1,074 points, respectively.

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased marginally to 3.9 per cent and 3.97 per cent, respectively in August. The CPI-based inflation for farm and rural workers stood at 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent, respectively in July this year.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers) stood at 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent in August, 2021 compared to 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent, respectively in July 2021 and 6.32 per cent and 6.28 per cent, respectively during the corresponding month (August 2020) of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, food inflation stood at 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent in August 2021 as compared to 2.66 per cent and 2.74 per cent, respectively in July 2021 and 7.76 per cent and 7.83 per cent, respectively during the corresponding month (August 2020) of the previous year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of August 2021 increased by 5 points and 4 points to stand at 1,066 and 1,074 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,061 points and 1,070 points, respectively in July this year.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group with 2.43 and 2.28 points, respectively mainly due to rise in prices of rice, milk, mustard-oil, vanaspati, groundnut-oil, tea leaf etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 15 points in 15 states while a decrease of 2 to 13 points in 5 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,247 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 839 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 15 states while a decrease of 2 to 12 points in 5 states. Karnataka with 1,235 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 872 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Andhra Pradesh State (15 points and 16 points, respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, ragi, fish-dry, sugar, tea readymade, shirting cloth cotton (mill), leather/plastic shoes, toilet soap, hair oil, barber charges etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Kerala state (13 points and 12 points, respectively) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, tapioca, pulses, fish- fresh/dry, onion, chillies-green, vegetables and fruits, pan-leaf etc.

ALSO READ: WPI inflation rises to 11.39 per cent in August; food prices soften

ALSO READ: Retail inflation dips to 5.3 percent in August

Latest Business News