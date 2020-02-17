Reliance Infra shares rise 10% on strong results

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure on Monday zoomed 10 pc after the firm reported 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 345.51 crore for the third quarter ended December. The stock rose 9.49 per cent to close at Rs 21.35 on the BSE. Intra-day, the stock touched a high of Rs 21.45, gaining 10 per cent. It gained 10 per cent to settle at Rs 21.45 on the NSE.

The stock touched its upper circuit at Rs 21.45 on both the stock exchanges. On traded volume front, 5.74 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and more than 68 lakh units exchanged hands on the NSE.

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday reported 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 345.51 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a net profit of Rs 293.77 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, it had said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ | ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 crores by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

ALSO READ | This time, no problem in Air India's divestment: Minister