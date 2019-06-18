Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. PM to meet economists, sectoral experts on June 22

PM to meet economists, sectoral experts on June 22

The meeting, being organised by government think tank NITI Aayog, will be attended by various ministers, NITI Aayog functionaries, leading economists, sectoral experts and industrialists, sources said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 19:49 IST
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and experts on Saturday to deliberate on economic policy roadmap for promoting growth and employment generation.

The meeting, being organised by government think tank NITI Aayog, will be attended by various ministers, NITI Aayog functionaries, leading economists, sectoral experts and industrialists, sources said.

Related Stories

The meeting comes against the backdrop of recent Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showing that the economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The CSO data had also shown that joblessness was at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

It also revealed that the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for fiscal 2018-19 (at 2011-12 prices) was at a five-year low of 6.8 per cent. The GDP growth was 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

The meeting also assumes significance as it comes ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on July 5 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

ALSO READ: PM to chair Niti Aayog's fifth Governing Council meeting on Saturday

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryGet your passports ready! IRCTC is taking you to USA - New York, San Francisco, Vegas, Los Angeles Next StoryVistara signs codeshare agreement US-based United Airlines  