PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment of Rs 2,000 to be released soon

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment: The eighth installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be credited into beneficiaries' bank accounts in April itself. The government is yet to finalise date to release the funds. However, reports suggest that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi's next installment could be credited into bank accounts of farmers between April 20-25.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, the Modi government provides a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers. The amount is payable in 3 equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The first installment is deposited between December and March, the second between April and July, and the third between August and November. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The income support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding or ownership of up to 2 hectares. The state governments and UT administrations identify the farmer families eligible for the cash support.

The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

The government keeps the data of beneficiaries under the scheme. The list of beneficiaries is available on pmkisan.gov.in

The government has already given seven installments. According to the Ministry of Agriculture data, nearly 11 crore farmers have been benefitted from the scheme so far. The scheme was launched in December 2018.

