Paytm appoints Premanshu Singh as Senior Vice President

Paytm appointed Premanshu Singh as Senior Vice President of the Digital payments and financial services platform on Tuesday. Singh will have a business role in financial services vertical within Paytm.

Speaking on the development, Amit Nayyar, President- Paytm said, “We are excited to welcome Premanshu who brings a wide range of experience in traditional industries as well in the digital ecosystem. As we deepen our presence in various segments of financial services, we continue to expand our leadership team to focus on multiple opportunities and possibilities that our Paytm ecosystem offers.”

Premanshu Singh, Senior Vice President too showed excitement about the new role. "I am excited to be a part of a great entrepreneurial ecosystem. As India aspires to be a $5 trillion economy, building the next set of products and services for the end-user is going to be our focus," he said.

Premanshu Singh comes with over 17 years of experience with some of the top FMCG companies including ITC, Johnson & Johnson as well as leading internet and digital commerce companies. He was the CEO of Coverfox for about three years. He has also served as Head of Marketing at Practo and head of Emerging Business, Sales Strategy and International at Shaadi.com. He has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and has done Executive Program from INSEAD.