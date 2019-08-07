NSC Vs ELSS-Which Is The Better Tax Saving Investment?

Financial planning is the key factor in everyone’s life to secure a better future. A secured financial planning needs right selection of products before investing. There are many investment products in the market which can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh from Income Tax under Section 80C. But, there are differences in terms of risk and returns depending on the schemes. Today, we are going to tell you which scheme is a better option- National Savings Certificate or Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) to save Income Tax.

No doubt, if we talk about low risk and better returns than NSC is a better option to invest and save tax. Whereas, ELSS are those in which money can be invested through mutual funds in equity markets. One can invest in other options as well like fixed deposits, Public Provident Fund, National savings certificate, ELSS and many in the market, through which one can avail tax benefits depending on risk and returns. Whereas, Suresh Sadogopan, Founder, Ladder7 says-“These are two different kinds of products, though contributions to both come under Section 80C. NSC is a simple debt investment product. ELSS is a equity product with a lock-in of 3 years. Hence, one needs to consider the risk, tenure and accordingly invest”.

Few things to know which the better option to invest is-NSC or ELSS…? Follow the low-down about both the investment options to save tax before investing…

National Savings Certificate (NSC):

It’s a tax saving investment which is issued by government as bonds

One can buy from post office schemes

Easily available from small to large city post offices

Lock in period of NSC is 5 to 10 years

One can invest from minimum of 100 rupees and there is no upper limit of investment

Interest rates are fixed form time to time by the Government, at present they are at 8 percent

For new investors rates may vary, but for the existing investors return will be at the same rate when they bought the NSC scheme

Interest rates on NSC are compounded annually, but in banks interest are compounded quarterly

Protects the value of your capital against inflation

NSC are not inflation protected schemes, so there is no effect of inflation on NSC investment directly

Can be used for guarantee of loan

The interests earned in NSC are taxable, but no tax deduction at Source (TDS)

If, the tax earned is reinvested by the NSC holder , then the tax can be claimed under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961

To claim tax, one has to show the income from other sources under the head income and later tax can be claimed

After 5 years of lock in period one can withdraw the money

Risk is low and returns are fixed, backed by the Government

Individuals, joint holders and minors( with the support of guardian) can invest in NSC

Can transfer the NSC to any of the post office branch in the country

One can encash the money from the branch where you bought NSC

Invest with minimum of 100 rupees, so it is very good scheme for small investors with less amount of income as well

Post office is easily available everywhere in villages and towns, one can invest without any pester

ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Schemes):

Type of mutual fund which is invested in equity markets or equity related products a form of systematic investment plan

The returns on ELSS are not fixed, as it depends on markets volatility

It may lead one to get a flat return also, depending on the performance of the market

The average return on ELSS is from 12-14%. It may vary time to time

The interest rates are not fixed or mention. The return on money invested is all on market fluctuation and many economical factors

The lock-in period is of 3 years

The risk factor in ELSS is more due to market condition and is unpredictable. But it has also proved to be a better investment option by giving a good return to investors

During the maturity of the ELSS the amount received is not taxable

The minimum investment of ELSS in of rupees 500, and one can invest upto 1 lakh 50 thousand per year

Money can be paid monthly or through lump sum or one at a time of investment for fixed years

One can withdraw the money anytime after 3 years of lock in period

You can continue even after 3 years of lock in without taking the cash out from the scheme

The ELSS funds are much more flexible

But, ELSS funds for a longer period of time can have the lower tax liability

For capital protection NSC is a good option and to enlarge your capital ELSS is a good option. Both are different in terms of risk and returns. ELSS is more flexible and is systematic investment plans, whereas NSCs has a very low minimum criterion of investment. People with limited means and low income can also invest in NSC. In the end, the last decision depends on the investors financial planning and needs of his or her future. It is advisable always to take proper guidance of a financial planner, understand the need of investment and the kind of benefit you want after certain period of time to secure future before opting for ELSS or NSC to avail tax benefits.

