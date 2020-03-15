Image Source : AP Nike to temporarily close stores worldwide amid coronavirus pandemic

Sports giant Nike has announced that it will shut down all its stores across the globe amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed over 6,000 people worldwide. In an official statement, Nike said that these measures are needed to stop the spread of the disease.

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States. We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing, and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates", the company explained in a memo.

As per reports, Nike is likely to keep the stores shut till March 27.

Earlier, tech giant Apple also decided to close down its stores worldwide except Greater China.

