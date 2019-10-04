24x7 NEFT fund transfer from December 2019, RBI makes big announcement

NEFT fund transfer will now be available 24x7. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the extension of the collateralised liquidity support on the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) payment system to round the clock. The NEFT facility is currently available till 7:45 pm on working days.
"In order to facilitate smooth settlement of these transactions in the accounts of the banks maintained with RBI, it has been decided that the Reserve Bank will extend the collateralised liquidity support, which is currently available till 7.45 pm on NEFT working days, round the clock," RBI said.
In its August Monetary Police Review meet, RBI announced round-the-clock availability of NEFT payment system from December 2019. The NEFT payment system as a retail payment system is available for customers from 8.00 am to 7.00 pm on all working days of the week, except second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
