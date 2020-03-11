Image Source : FILE Mindtree partners with Realogy to enhance digital transformation

IT firm Mindtree on Wednesday said that it has entered into a pact with US-based residential real estate services firm Realogy to support its ongoing digital transformation initiatives over the next five years.

Through this partnership, Realogy Holdings Corp has expanded its relationship with Mindtree to leverage its digital, data, and technology expertise, the tech firm said in a filing to BSE.

"Mindtree's commitment to Realogy has created a strong historical partnership. This is why it is exciting to expand and extend this relationship to more broadly leverage Mindtree’s leadership, talent, experience, and best-in-class support for Realogy’s products," Realogy’s Chief Technology Officer Dave Gordon said.

As directed by Realogy, Mindtree will introduce digitally enabled technologies in areas such as application development, managed services, infrastructure support, and testing services for Realogy.

Further, Mindtree will leverage Digital Pumpkin, an interactive space where multidisciplinary teams can ideate and create meaningful digital business solutions to support business innovation ideas that will help drive significant operational and application cost savings.

"With technology offerings being an increasingly important differentiator for real estate services companies, we are excited to assist Realogy in its next phase of platform development," Mindtree Vice Chairman S N Subrahmanyan said. The shares of Mindtree were trading at Rs 886.35 a piece on BSE, down 2.06 per cent from the previous close.