Image Source : FILE Maruti Suzuki extends service, warranty support for customers till June end

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has decided to extend warranty and service timelines for customers by a month owing to the current situation.

The company has decided to offer the free service, warranty and extended warranty to the customers till June end, whose validity is expiring in May, MSI said in a statement.

This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown, it added.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage