Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Making India 5 trillion USD economy challenging but achievable: PM Modi

Making India 5 trillion USD economy challenging but achievable: PM Modi

The meeting is being attended by all chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), and senior union ministers.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2019 16:53 IST
PM Modi, according to an official release, stressed that
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi, according to an official release, stressed that NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas".

The goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 is "challenging, but achievable" with the concerted efforts of states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog's Governing Council in New Delhi on Saturday.

The meeting is being attended by all chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana), and senior union ministers.

Related Stories

PM Modi, according to an official release, stressed that NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas".

ALSO READ: Niti Aayog's 5th Governing Council meet begins

Recalling the recent general elections as the world's largest democratic exercise, the prime minister said that it is now time for everyone to work for the development of India.

He spoke of a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence.

The goal to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but can surely be achieved and stressed that the states should recognise their core competence, and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

Amid several parts of the country facing drought-like situation, Modi called for effective steps to tackle it by adopting 'per-drop, more-crop' strategy.

He said that the newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water and states can also integrate various efforts towards water conservation and management. 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryGlorious Goa: IRCTC comes up with tour package for Goa and Mumbai; details inside Next StoryIT industry, startups meet Anurag Thakur to discuss data protection, tax issues  