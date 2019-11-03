Mahindra registers 23% decline in sale for October

While sales figures for most of the other auto majors in Indian market were in the green, Mahindra & Mahindra registered a 23 per cent decline in sales. Mahindra sold a total of 18,460 units as compared to 24,066 in the month of October 2018.

While the sales of utility vehicles went down by 20 per cent, Mahindra faced its biggest percentage downturn in passenger cars. Sales of passenger cars went down by 62 per cent with only 675 units being sold as compared to 1,787 units sold the same month last year.

Mahindra's retail sales have been decent through the festive month and will reflect on the next month's figures.

Most of the auto companies in India have been struggling with poor numbers throughout 2019 because of an overall slowdown of the auto sector. Diwali season though did bring some respite for the carmakers with many companies including Maruti Suzuki and Volkswagen showing better results.

