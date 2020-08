Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra issues unlock 4 guidelines.

Announcing Unlock 4 guidelines, the Maharashtra government has allowed hotels to reopen, interdistrict transport of goods and persons, private and minibus, and also offices with 30 per cent staff. The state, however, has extended the lockdown till 30th September, with eased restrictions. The standard operating procedure for the interdistrict travel will be issued by State Transport Commissioner. More to follow.

