West Bengal allows bars to reopen during Unlock 4.0

The West Bengal government has allowed bars in the state to reopen from Tuesday (September 1) by following social distancing and other COVID-related protocols. An order issued by the Excise Department Monday said that services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets.

Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50 per cent of total occupancy at a time and following all coronavirus guidelines, it said.

The Excise Directorate said those serving liquor at their clubs, canteens and other places will have to inform the government prior to restarting services.

