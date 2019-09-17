Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India's first private train set to roll: All you need to know

Tejas Express, India's first private train set to roll: All you need to know

Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India's first private train, will begin its operations from October 4, after it will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Tejas Express will be entirely run by Railways subsidiary Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC).

“Tejas Express will be flagged off on October 4 by CM Yogi Adityanath. The train will cover the journey between the cities in six hours and 15 minutes," reported IANS.

All you need to know about the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express:

Tejas Express train will start its journey in the morning at 6.10 am and will reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm

It will have one executive class AC chair car with 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 78 passengers in each coach.

All passengers of the Tejas Express will be provided free insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh by the IRCTC.

For its passengers of the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains, IRCTC will provide hotel bookings, taxi services and baggage pick-and-drop facilities.

The facility of using retiring rooms at the Lucknow Junction Station will also be provided to the passengers.

Meals will be served by the on-board service staff. Tea and coffee vending machines will be available on the train.

Water will be provided on demand through RO machines for passengers. The IRCTC is also contemplating the sale of merchandise goods on board the train.

The Tejas Express will have an advance reservation period of 60 days. No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed.

Special Amenities of Tejas Express Trains are:

Image Source : IRCTC FIRST TRAIN TEJAS E

IRCTC’s Tejas Express contains all the modern facilities with the state-of-art interior, Personalised reading lights, AC coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV, automatic doors and many more.

Tentative timings and schedules had been issued to two Tejas Express by IRCTC.

IRCTC plans to replace the fewer toilets in the train with more sanitation and hygiene. The toilets will resemble airport-style.

There will be no ticket checking on-board by the Indian Railways or by any other ticket checking staff. Entry will be permitted only through e-ticket, m-ticket or paper issued by the IRCTC.

