LPG Cylinder Rates: Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50. Check revised rate

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinders has been hiked again, and the new rates would be applicable from tomorrow (Monday) 12 am onwards. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic use will be costlier by Rs 50.

According to the country's largest oil company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a gas cylinder without subsidy in Delhi will now cost Rs 769.

The price of LPG gas cylinder is determined by the state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis.

Households in India are allowed a maximum of 12 LPG cylinder purchases per year at subsidized rates. Cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase, and the subsidy is then credited to the customer's bank account by the government.

