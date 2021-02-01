Image Source : PTI Budget 2021: Govt extends free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala for 1 cr more beneficiaries

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Monday said free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala will be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries. FM Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during COVID-19 lockdown.

She further said city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts.

Sitharaman also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, this Budget will be the first of this new decade. Budget 2021 will also be a digital budget. Only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy. This time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic. Budget 2021 provides every opportunity for economy to capture pace and grow sustainably.

