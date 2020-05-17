IRCTC New Rule: Booking ticket for special trains? Railways make this feature mandatory for passengers

Image Source : GOOGLE IRCTC New Rule: Booking ticket for special trains? This feature is mandatory for passengers

IRCTC New Rule: All passengers booking train tickets for the Rajdhani-type special trains and other trains that might be run in due course will have to first confirm that they are aware of the “quarantine protocol” of the states they are going to, Indian Railways said. From now, only such passengers can proceed to book the tickets.

Indian Railways has decided to add “quarantine protocol” feature to the national transporter’s e-ticketing arm- IRCTC’s website, after around 140 passengers of Delhi – Bengaluru special train had to be hauled back because they refused to go to institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days, earlier this week.

According to IRCTC officials, now, before finally proceeding to book a ticket, a pop-up will appear on the computer or mobile screen asking passengers to confirm if they had read the health advisory of the destination state and agree to abide by them.

The passenger need to check "agree" or "ok" to be able to book tickets. The message will be displayed in Hindi as well as English. It also asks the passenger to download the government''s contact-tracing app, Aarogya Setu.

Image Source : IRCTCIRCTC quarantine protocol

The official said that if the passenger selects disagree, then he won't be able to book the ticket and will be returned to the reservation page.

On Sunday, Railways decided to run 15 pairs of Special Rajdhani trains for all of passengers beside Shramik specials for stranded labourers, pilgrims, students and others.

The special Rajdhanis are travelling to and from 15 major cities connecting Delhi.

More trains are slated to be introduced with non-AC classes as well, but the matter has not been finalised yet and Railways is also awaiting the Centre''s final guidelines for extension of lockdown which are due Sunday.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage