Image Source : PTI India Inc mourns Arun Jaitley's demise, hails his reform measures

Tributes poured in from India Inc with corporate leaders expressing profound grief at the passing away of former Finance Minister and BJP veteran Arun Jaitley here, describing him as a true reformist and great statesman. The former Union Minister died at AIIMS on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks. He was 66.

"A gifted orator, dynamic parliamentarian, champion of public policy and a man with an invaluable ability to connect with people from different sections, Mr Arun Jaitley's vision and progressive thinking has been a catalyst in shaping New India. RIP," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said India has lost one of the finest political leaders and a legal luminary.

"He had a very personal touch in his dealings, something that attracted people even from the other side of the political spectrum to seek his counsel in resolving complex matters. His legal acumen was highly acclaimed but his sound advice went far beyond and he was sought even for family matters, personal career advice and crisis management of all sorts," he added.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also tweeted his condolences, saying "I salute, and pray for the soul of a man who lived by his convictions and committed his life to his country." HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh said the nation has lost one of its tallest leaders. The country will always be beholden to him for leading one of India’s most significant reforms of recent times, which was the introduction of GST.

I salute, and pray for the soul of a man who lived by his convictions and committed his life to his country...🙏🏽 https://t.co/8q3AsjEd1z — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2019

"He was appreciated for listening to the views of industry and then putting forth practical and implementable solutions. As legal and intellectual stalwart, he stood out for his ability to multitask by simultaneously holding the charge of key ministries. Deep condolences to his family. India Inc. must honour his legacy," Parekh said.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said it is an irreparable loss, not only to the party but the entire nation. "With his in-depth experience in politics, law, finance, and global scenario, I always found him to be a visionary, patient listener, extremely knowledgable and someone who could visualise and analyse long term implications of any decision. The nation will sorely miss his guidance," Agarwal added.

CII President Vikram Kirloskar described Jaitley as a "true reformer and a keen advocate for economic liberalisation". "he leaves behind an impressive policy imprint that will continue to bring notable gains to the Indian economy for all times to come," he added. Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted that she was "so very sad to see such a young and dynamic political leader's life being cut short - he had so much more to contribute to our nation’s development. RIP".

"Deeply saddened by demise of Shri #ArunJaitley Ji. He was a national leader who commanded immense respect among all sections of society. Shri #Jaitley left an imprint as a pragmatic and progressive leader. Reformist to the core, he was a great friend of #ASSOCHAM, Prez: @BKGoenka," the chamber tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley - an astute politician, dynamic minister and a brilliant lawyer. A big loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. — Balkrishan Goenka (@BKGoenka) August 24, 2019

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rajeev Talwar termed Jaitley as the best Finance Minister who gave the country fiscal prudence and financial consolidation par excellence and made India one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and is credited for historic reforms such as Goods and Services Tax, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, among others.

"#ArunJaitley ji was a wonderful human being, a great friend and a thorough professional. We had interacted a number of times and his understanding of our nation was highly evolved. He will be remembered fondly and missed deeply. Our country has lost a great son. #ripArunJaitley," JSW Group CMD Sajjan Jindal tweeted.

#ArunJaitley ji was a wonderful human being, a great friend and a thorough professional. We had interacted number of times and his understanding of our nation was highly evolved. He will be remembered fondly and missed deeply. Our country has lost a great son. #ripArunJaitley — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) August 24, 2019

"Arun ji's demise is a great loss for India. The country has lost a proud son; a patriot; a nationalist and someone who was a firm believer in the tremendous economic potential our country had to offer,” Ficci President Sandip Somany said.

HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said, "Arun Jaitley was a tall parliamentarian, an astute lawyer, a great leader, a true gentleman and above all a wonderful human being. In every interaction, he enriched me with his wisdom and wise counsel. I am deeply saddened by his untimely demise and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family".

BSE MD & CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan described Jaitley as a doyen of Indian politics. "His understanding of nuances of Indian law, the history and details of each and every aspect of parliamentary debate was unparalleled. It was always fascinating to listen to him, in person, expounding on any topic of Indian policymaking. One always came out wiser after an interaction with him," he said.

ALSO READ | Arun Jaitley's family asks PM Modi not to cut short foreign tour

ALSO READ | Party depended on Arun Jaitley for finding solutions to complex issues: L K Advani