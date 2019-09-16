India condemns Saudi oil field attacks

India on Monday condemned the September 14 attacks on the Saudi Arabian oil fields and reiterated its resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "We condemn the attacks of September 14, 2019 targetting Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia. We reiterate our resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Saudi state energy producer Saudi Aramco lost about 5.7 million barrels per day of output on Saturday after 10 unmanned aerial vehicles struck the world's biggest crude-processing facility in Abqaiq and the kingdom's second-biggest oil field in Khurais.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed credit for the attack, but US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have already accused Iran for the attack.

