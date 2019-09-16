Oil Prices soar after Saudi Aramco drone attack; Brent jumps 12%

Brent jumps 12 per cent after attack at Aramco

The global benchmark oil price, the Brent crude, jumped nearly 12 per cent on Monday.

This is one the biggest-single day leap in recent times, which came after the drone attacks at the world's largest oil processing facility at Aramco in Saudi Arabia.

At 7.48 a.m., the Brent was trading higher by 11.09 per cent at $66.90 a barrel.

Owing to subued demand and trade tension, the Brent Crude had declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The Brent crude oil prices had closed slightly higher than the $60 a barrel mark.

The drone attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels set alight two major oil facilities run by the state-owned company Aramco in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the Kingdom's Interior Ministry said.

The Saudi Press Agency, citing a statement by the Ministry, said that the drones caused the fire at the refinery in the city of Abqaiq in the Kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province, as well as the blaze at the Khurais oil field, around 150 km from Riyadh.