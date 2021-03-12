HDFC Bank to cover vaccination cost of employees, family members

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI HDFC Bank will sponsor the inoculation of over 1 lakh employees of the bank and their immediate family members against coronavirus.

HDFC Bank on Friday said it will cover the vaccination cost for its over 1 lakh employees and their family members.

The bank will reimburse vaccination cost for the two mandated doses, the lender said in a statement.

"Our employees have shown exemplary perseverance, professionalism and dedication to serve millions of customers. Covering the cost of vaccination for our employees and their dependent family members is a small gesture from the organisation to express our gratitude to our employees," Vinay Razdan, Group Head – HR, HDFC Bank, said.

Ashima Bhat, Group Head, HDFC Bank, said all employees of the bank are like the front-line workers, who ensured that an essential service like banking was available for customers even during the lockdown.

"For their health and safety, we are ensuring that our employees and their dependent family members are inoculated and protected from COVID19," she said.

Earlier this week, ICICI Bank too had informed about bearing the cost of vaccination for nearly 1 lakh employees and their next of kin.

A number of corporate houses have announced to bear the cost of vaccination of their employees and family members.

The country's largest lender SBI earlier this month said it has donated Rs 11 crore towards PM CARES fund as part of CSR activity to support the government's initiative to vaccinate all in the country.

Also, the SBI employees contributed Rs 107 crore towards the fund in 2020. It also committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit early last year to support the fight against COVID-19.

