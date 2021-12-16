Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
Govt cuts GST rate to 5% from 18% on THIS product

The Central government on Thursday lowered GST rate to 5 per cent from 18 on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2021 17:24 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

