Gold Price Today: Yellow metal opens higher today, still below ₹40,000 per 10 gram

Gold prices in India opened higher on Friday on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tracking gains in international prices. However, it still remained significantly off their recent highs.

On MCX, gold futures gained 0.4% to ₹39,996 per 10 gram, extending gains to the second day. But the yellow metal still remains below Rs 40,000. Earlier this month, gold prices which recorded highs of about ₹45,000 are still down about ₹5,000 per 10 gram.

Silver futures on MCX traded 2.18 per cent higher at Rs 35,868 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 35,913 as compared to the previous close of Rs 35,102 per kg.

Meanwhile, the rupee today opened higher against the US dollar at 74.81 as compared to the previous close of 74.99, it's lower ever.

Meanwhile, Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in the opening session on Monday on hopes of an economic stimulus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial task force to take necessary actions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic's economic blow.

