Gold price today: Gold falls Rs 80, silver prices decline by Rs 734

Gold price today: Gold on Tuesday went lower by Rs 80 to Rs 39,719 per 10 gram in the national capital following weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. "Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading lower by Rs 80 with weak global cues and rupee appreciation. The spot rupee was trading around 17 paise stronger against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 39,799 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also declined by Rs 734 to Rs 35,948 per kg against Monday's close of Rs 36,682 per kg.

Gold prices witnessed selling as investors rushed to lock-in profits to cover the losses in equity segment, he added.

In the international market, gold prices traded lower at USD 1,483 per ounce and silver at USD 12.53 per ounce.

