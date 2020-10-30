Gold Price Today: Gold jumps Rs 268; silver gains Rs 1,623

Image Source : FILE Gold jumps Rs 268; silver gains Rs 1,623

Gold prices rose by Rs 268 to Rs 50,812 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday following a recovery in international prices of precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. The metal had closed at Rs 50,544 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also witnessed increased buying as it gained Rs 1,623 to Rs 60,700 per kg from Rs 59,077 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,873 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.32 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up on the dollar decline and delay in US stimulus package," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

