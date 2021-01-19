Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 198; silver jumps Rs 1,008

Image Source : ANI Gold rises Rs 198; silver jumps Rs 1,008

Gold prices rose Rs 198 to Rs 48,480 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,282 per 10 gram. Silver also marched higher by Rs 1,008 to Rs 65,340 per kilogram from Rs 64,332 per kilogram in the last trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were quoting gains at USD 1,843 per ounce and USD 25.28 per ounce, respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)

