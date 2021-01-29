Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 132; silver zooms Rs 2,915

Image Source : PTI Gold rises Rs 132; silver zooms Rs 2,915

Gold prices rose by Rs 132 to Rs 48,376 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,244 per 10 gram. Silver also jumped Rs 2,915 to Rs 68,410 per kg, from Rs 65,495 per kg in the previous trade.

"Ahead of the Union Budget, spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi quoted Rs 132 per 10 gram higher," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,844.35 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.35 per ounce.

