Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 322; silver tanks Rs 972

Gold prices declined by Rs 322 to Rs 47,135 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, recording fall for the fourth consecutive day, with drop in global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,457 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 972 to Rs 67,170 per kg, from Rs 68,142 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were down by Rs 322 reporting fourth consecutive fall with decline in global gold prices and rupee appreciation," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 72.90 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,825 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.61 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

