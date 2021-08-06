Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 283; silver falls Rs 661

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 283; silver falls Rs 661

Gold prices declined by Rs 283 to Rs 46,570 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid weak international trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,853 per 10 gram. Silver prices also tumbled Rs 661 to Rs 65,514 per kilogram from Rs 66,175 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,799 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling with rise in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, senior analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Gold Price Today: Gold declines by Rs 31; silver tumbles Rs 372

ALSO READ | Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 124; silver falls Rs 18

Latest Business News