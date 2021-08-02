Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 124; silver falls Rs 18

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold declines Rs 124; silver falls Rs 18

Gold prices declined by Rs 124 to Rs 46,917 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,041 per 10 grams. Silver prices went marginally lower by Rs 18 to Rs 66,473 per kilogram from Rs 66,491 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi fell by Rs 124 with a decline in COMEX gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee gained 9 paise and touched 74.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.47 per ounce.



