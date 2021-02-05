Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 163; silver jumps Rs 530

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 163; silver jumps Rs 530

Gold prices declined by Rs 163 to Rs 46,738 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, recording fall for the fifth consecutive day amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,901 per 10 gram.Silver, in contrast, jumped Rs 530 to Rs 67,483 per kg, from Rs 66,953 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee inched up by 3 paise to 72.93 against the dollar in the opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.71 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

