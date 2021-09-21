Gold Price Today: Gold declines marginally; silver rises Rs 40

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold declines marginally; silver rises Rs 40

Gold prices marginally declined by Rs 3 to Rs 45,258 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, in line with weak global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,261 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices gained Rs 40 to Rs 58,750 per kilogram from Rs 58,710 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 73.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,761 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.42 per ounce.

"The two-day US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will start today and market players will await for any comments from FED officials to gauge tapering clues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(with PTI inputs)

