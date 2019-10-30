To curb black money, govt mulls gold amnesty scheme

Image Source : PTI Government mulls gold amnesty scheme

The government is preparing to come up with an amnesty scheme for gold, according to sources with CNBC. The move is aimed to curb black money and could be the second big step in this direction after the government had introduced demonetisation in 2016.

According to sources, gold without a receipt will have to be disclosed to the government.

Moreover, the tax would be payable based on the rate set by the government.

To put simply, people caught with gold without proper bills will have to pay a heavy tax.

Sources also said the gold amnesty scheme will be open for a definite time period, similar to the income tax amnesty scheme.

This gold amnesty scheme is part of the comprehensive gold policy that the government is working on as per think-tank Niti Aayog's suggestions two years ago.

