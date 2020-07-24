Image Source : PTI GoAir launches GoFlyPrivate for booking multiple rows on single PNR: Here's what you should know

Budget carrier GoAir has launched a scheme, 'GoFlyPrivate', for enabling passengers to book multiple rows using a single PNR. The airlines said the facility costs "a fraction of a full-fledged private charter flight." GoAir said that there was a growing demand from customers for this kind of service and the company is pleased to announce the launch of this service for domestic flights. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has eaten up into their businesses, airlines are coming up with various such measures, including offering an adjacent seat to a passenger at a discounter price, roping in hotels for quarantine packages, and tying up with doctors and diagnostic labs.

GoFlyPrivate: What you should know

GoFlyPrivate allows customers to have the confidence to travel and decide how many rows of seats they want to block. Customers will now be able to book multiple rows and create their own private zone on a single PNR -- passenger name record. GoAir said it is the first airline in India to bring the confines of a charter flight to someone who cannot afford it at the moment. GoFlyPrivate costs a fraction of a full-fledged private charter flight and it provides the same sense of privacy that the customer would otherwise feel in a private charter, GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

GoAir quarantine packages

Recently, GoAir introduced various 'quarantine packages' offering a range of hotels from budget to high-end ones in select cities to both domestic and international passengers at a starting price of Rs 1,400 per person per night for the quarantine period. The packages can be availed through GoAir's holiday package website. The packages are available for passengers arriving into various cities in India from overseas or within India to ensure the passengers get quarantined easily at the selected hotels. Passengers can choose from a range of hotels, including budget or high-end ones, in Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad, the airline said adding that the hotel quarantine packages start from Rs 1,400 (about USD 19) per person per night and goes on to Rs 5,900 (about USD79) per person per night, from their station of origin.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage