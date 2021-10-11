Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel prices hike for 7th day in a row | Check revised rate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fuel on Fire: Petrol, diesel prices hike for seventh day in a row | Check revised rate

Fuel prices on Monday touched another high as the rates were hiked for the seventh straight day. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Monday.

Petrol prices crossed the ₹104-mark as they were hiked by 30 paise from ₹104.14 per litre to cost ₹104.44 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from ₹ 92.82 to cost ₹ 93.17, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol costs ₹110.41 per litre, a 29-paisa rise, while diesel costs ₹100.29 per litre, a 37-paisa increase.

Petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities today:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 104.44 93.17 Mumbai 110.12 101.03 Chennai 101.79 97.59 Kolkata 105.10 96.28

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹108.08 a litre and diesel ₹98.89 a litre. Chennai saw petrol price rising to ₹101.79 per litre and diesel to ₹97.59 a litre on Monday.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. On September 28 for gasoline and September 24 for diesel, a three-week respite in rates was broken by a spike in worldwide oil prices.

Prior to the July/August price cuts, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by ₹9.14 during this period.

ALSO READ: ​Fuel rates skyrocket as petrol, diesel prices hike for 6th consecutive day | Check revised rate

Latest Business News