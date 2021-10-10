Fuel rates skyrocket as petrol, diesel prices hike for 6th consecutive day | Check revised rate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fuel Prices skyrocket as petrol, diesel price hike for sixth consecutive day | Check revised rate

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. Petrol price hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, the petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre, taking it to Rs 104.14. The price of diesel in the national capital has gone up to Rs 92.82 per litre with the hike in price by Rs 0.35.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.12 per litre (up by Re 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 100.66 per litre (up by Re 0.37) today.

Petrol now costs Rs 104.80 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 95.93. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's capital city of Chennai, petrol has been raised to Rs 101.53 and diesel to Rs 97.26.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

On September 28 for gasoline and September 24 for diesel, a three-week respite in rates was broken by a spike in worldwide oil prices.

Since then, the price of diesel has risen by Rs 3.85 paise per litre, while the price of petrol has risen by Rs 2.65.

Prior to the July/August price cuts, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by ₹9.14 during this period.

