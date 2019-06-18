Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Finance Ministry starts twitter quiz on Budget

In order to generate public interest in the Budget, the Finance Ministry has started a quiz series on twitter.

New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 21:16 IST
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In order to generate public interest in the Budget, the Finance Ministry has started a quiz series on twitter.

The first question posed to the twitterati - 'When was the First General Budget of Independent India presented?'

The ministry gave 4 options to the twitter users to vote.

"Now that our General Budget 2019-20 is around the corner, it would be a good time to refresh our knowledge about it. Today we start with our first question. Let's see how many of us get it right," the ministry said.

The first Budget of Independent India, it may be recalled, was presented by the then Finance Minister R K Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947.

The full budget for 2019-20 will be presented in Parliament on July 5 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

