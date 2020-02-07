Dr Reddy's launches capsules to remove copper from blood

Image Source : FILE Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules in the US market.

Trientine works by removing copper from the blood. It is used to treat Wilson's disease, a genetic metabolic defect that causes excess copper to build up in the body.

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Syprine (trientine hydrochloride) capsules approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

"We are pleased to provide this convenient alternative for patients, pharmacists and distribution partners," Chief Executive Officer and Head of Dr Reddy's North America Generics Marc Kikuchi said.

The Syprine brand and generic products had US sales or approximately 94.2 million dollar MAT (Moving Annual Total) for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2019, according to IMS Health.

Dr Reddy's Trientine Hydrochloride capsules USP, 250 mg are available in 100 count bottles, the filing said.

PTI