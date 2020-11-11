Airlines allowed to deploy up to 70% capacity in domestic sector

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
     
The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 per cent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 per cent, with immediate effect.

New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2020 21:37 IST
The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 per cent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 per cent, with immediate effect. Till now, the Centre had permitted only 60 per cent capacity utilisation in the domestic sector with effect from September 2.

In June, the capacity was raised to 45 per cent from an initial 33 per cent.

In an order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday increased the capacity limit.

It said that the partial modification of the earlier order has been undertaken after review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-a-vis passenger demand for air travel.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, though domestic air services resumed in a phased manner from May 25.

