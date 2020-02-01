Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. 'Delhi disappointed from Budget, gets step-motherly treatment': Kejriwal asks why vote for BJP

'Delhi disappointed from Budget, gets step-motherly treatment': Kejriwal asks why vote for BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi was having high expectations from Budget 2020 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented it in the parliament but once meted out with step-motherly treatment.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2020 15:56 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre has disappointed Delhi as it was having high expectations from Budget 2020 saying once again the national capital was meted out with step-motherly treatment.

Taking it to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi had high expectations from the budget but once again it got step-motherly treatment. Delhi is not a priority for the BJP so why would they vote for them," Kejriwal asked.

"The question is that when even before the elections, BJP has disappointed Delhi, will it fulfill promises made after elections," Delhi CM said.

ALSO READIncome Tax Slabs revised, BIG relief to middle class. Details here

ALSO READBudget 2020: Govt to launch system for instant allotment of PAN on basis of Aadhaar

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News