'Delhi disappointed from Budget, gets step-motherly treatment': Kejriwal asks why vote for BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre has disappointed Delhi as it was having high expectations from Budget 2020 saying once again the national capital was meted out with step-motherly treatment.

Taking it to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi had high expectations from the budget but once again it got step-motherly treatment. Delhi is not a priority for the BJP so why would they vote for them," Kejriwal asked.

"The question is that when even before the elections, BJP has disappointed Delhi, will it fulfill promises made after elections," Delhi CM said.

