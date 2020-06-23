Image Source : PATANJALI Coronil: Where can you buy Ramdev's ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus

Coronil, a newly launched ayurvedic medicine to treat coronavirus will soon hit the Indian markets. The coronavirus kit, comprising of two tablets and a liquid, was launched by Swami Ramdev at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on Tuesday. According to Patanjali, 69 percent coronavirus infected patients tested negative within three days of being administred coronil. 100 percent patients recovered in a week, the company said. However, 35 percent coronavirus patients who were not given coronil did not test negative. The company claimed that zero percent death rate was observed during the clinical trials.

Coronil: Where can you buy the ayurvedic medicine

Baba Ramdev's Divya Corona Kit will be available in Patanjali stores across the country by next week. The ayurvedic coronil is composed of typical ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi. Besides this, Patanjali said Coronil would be available on an app June 29 onward. The app, called "OrderMe" will also sell Patanjali's other 'Made in India' products.

The ayurvedic medicine, however, should be consumed only after medical approval. The Coronil kit is priced at ₹545. It contains three medicines -- Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel. As prescribed by Patanjali, 2-2 tablets should be consumed with hot water half an hour after meals. The medicine intake and quantity, as per Patanjali, is suitable for people between 15-80 years of age. It said half the amount of medicines can be used for children between 6-14 years of age.

The other two medicines to be taken along with Coronil are 'Shwasari' which works on strengthening the respiratory system and cures the obvious symptoms of corona including cough, cold and fever, and a nasal drop called 'Anu Tel' which helps build immunity.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage