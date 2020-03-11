Image Source : AP (FILE) Thailand cancels visa on arrival for Indians in bid to contain Coronavirus spread

Thailand has cancelled visa on arrival for Indians in light of coronavirus scare. In the decision taken on Wednesday, Thailand cancelled visa on arrival for 18 countries including India. Indian tourists form a huge chunk of visitors to Thailand, the southeast asian tropical paradise. Tourist destinations like Crabi, Phuket among others.

Other citizens out of Thailand's visa-on-arrival list include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

In light of coronavirus outbreak, countries all over the world are putting travel bans and issuing travel advisories. Qatar banned travellers from India a few days ago to contain Covid-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

Besides India, the ban was applicable to people coming from China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. Qatar has also suspended flights to and from Italy.

(With agency inputs)