Budget 2020: Who got what | Full list

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Budget for financial year 2020-21 in Lok Sabha. Sitharaman announced cuts in personal income tax, extended tax benefits for affordable housing and gave relief to companies on payment of dividend in the Union Budget as the government looked to boost consumption to bring the economy out of the slowdown. She also introduced multi-billion dollar farmers, infrastructure and healthcare package to revive country's growth. The Finance Minister also emphasised on capacity building and empowerment of marginalised sections of the society.

Budget 2020: Fund allocations announced for FY21:

Rs. 2.83 lakh crore for agriculture and rural development, down 10 percent vs last year Rs. 1.7 lakh crore for transportation, 8 percent increase compaired to last year Rs. 69,000 crore for healthcare, 7 percent increase compaired to last year Rs. 99,300 crore for education, 4.7 percent increase compaired to last year Rs. 1.23 lakh crore for rural development, Panchayati Raj, down 18 percent compaired to last year Rs. 1,480 crore for textile mission Rs. 27,300 crore for development of Industry & Commerce Rs. 22,000 crore to Power & Renewable sector Rs. 6,000 crore for BharatNet program Rs. 8,000 crore over 5 years for National Mission on Quantum Technology Rs. 35,600 crore for nutrition-related plans Rs. 12,300 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission Rs. 3.6 lakh crore for Jal Jivan Mission Rs. 28,600 crore for women-centric programmes. Rs. 85,000 crore for Scheduled Castes and OBCs. Rs. 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribes Rs. 9,500 crore for senior citizens and handicapped Rs. 3,100 crore for Ministry of Culture Rs. 2,500 crore for tourism promotion Rs. 4,400 crore for clean air

ALSO READ | Income Tax Slabs revised, BIG relief to middle class. Details here

ALSO READ | Budget 2020: Sitharaman lists 16 points to boost farmer income

ALSO READ | 'Like lotus in Dal Lake': Sitharaman recites Kashmiri poem to make a point in Budget 2020 speech

ALSO READ | Budget 2020: FM introduces campaign against tuberculosis, announces Rs. 69,000 for Health sector