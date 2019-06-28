Bitcoin scam: Man dupes 1,200 people across India of Rs 52 crore, held

Image Source : PTI Bitcoin scam

A person has been arrested in Delhi and brought in Hyderabad for allegedly cheating public, including from Telangana and other southern states, to the tune of Rs 52 crore in a bitcoin scam, police said on Friday.

Ashish Malik, the main accused, was arrested in the national capital and brought to the city on a transit warrant on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by victims in Hyderabad, the police said.

Malik and other accused, involved in the scam, were collecting money online using four different websites, they said.

The main accused had allegedly collected nearly Rs 52 crore from about 1,200 depositors across the country. There were about 250 depositors from Telangana and other southern states who had deposited Rs 10 crore, the police said.

Search was on for other accused, police said.