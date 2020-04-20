BigBasket delivery slots now available in Delhi

One of the major online grocery delivery platform BigBasket's delivery slots are now available in Delhi. BigBasket had earlier suspended delivery amid the coronavirus lockdown stating that the situation was being worked out with the authorities. On the BigBasket app, the delivery slots now show available from 9:00 am the next day.

Image Source : BIGBASKET BigBasket slots available now

COVID-19 cases in Delhi have surpassed the 2,000-mark and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that no relaxation in lockdown norms will be given in Delhi until April 27.

