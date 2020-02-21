Image Source : FILE Banks to remain closed for 3 days starting from today, more holiday next month

Bank Holidays Alert! All public and private sector banks will remain closed for three days from today. The Banks, in both the sectors, will remain off business for Maha Shivratri today, tomorrow happens to be the fourth Saturday and regular holiday for banks. Similarly, the day after tomorrow is Sunday.

Interestingly, India celebrates a number of regional public In the second month of the year i.e., February, there are lesser number of days as compared to the other months. In February, banks to remain closed for 10 days.

Notably, next month banks have called for a three-day strike from March 11-13 that falls on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

As per the RBI regulations, all the banks will observe holidays on the Second and Fourth Saturdays of the month.

The right planning of banking activities will ensure that customers do not get strangled on bank holidays confronting an important financial transaction.

So, One will have to plan in advance to ensure that they do not run out of cash. Due to bank holidays, there may also be a shortage of cash in an ATM machine due to bank holidays.

One can also check the list of holidays on the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Last month, banks were closed for 7 days including Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, the customers need to keep in mind that all private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.