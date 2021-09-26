Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bank Holidays October 2021: Banks to remain closed for 21 days | Check full list

All public and private banks will be closed for 21 days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays in October, owing to festivals, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. October month is jam-packed with vacations and festivities, and many banks across the country will be closed during that time.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the three categories --- ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Notably, the majority of the bank holidays in the month of October fall under the category of "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act," although October 1, the first holiday on the list, falls under the category of "Banks' Closing of Accounts," which is solely a holiday for banks in Gangtok.

In total there are 21 bank holidays in October, however, these are broken up into state-wise celebrations. Out of the 21 holidays, only 14 of them are RBI-issued bank leaves.

While the other seven days' holidays are weekend leaves, which encompass Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in October 2021:

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday

ASLO READ | RBI Alert: Reserve Bank of India changes rules for loan transfer; issues guidelines for banks, NBFCs

Latest Business News