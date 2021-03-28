Image Source : PTI Bank holidays in April 2021: Banks to remain closed on THESE dates | Check the full list

Bank Holidays in April 2021: All private and public banks across the country will remain closed for 15 days including second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays in April, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays calendar.

Out of these, eight holidays are on account of various festivals. All banks are closed on April 1 due to the closing of accounts while the rest are regular holidays including four Sundays and two Saturdays.

To be noted, all public and private sector banks will remain closed from March 27 to April 4, except on 2 days on account of the fourth Saturday and Holi. Bank branches will remain open on March 31 as it is the last day of the financial year but it will be strictly employees only. On April 2, banks in the country will be closed on account of Good Friday and again on April 4, which is a Sunday.

As per RBI's website, bank holidays in April include various festivals like Ram Navmi, Good Friday, Bihu, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. Tamil New Year etc.

Banks across Guwahati will remain closed for three consecutive days, starting from April 14 till April 16. Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four due to Holi festival.

Check the complete list of bank holidays in April:

1 April - To enable Banks to close their yearly accounts

2 April - Good Friday

5 April - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

6 April - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

13 April - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

14 April- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

15 April - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April - Bohag Bihu

21 April - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

April 2021 1 2 5 6 13 14 15 16 21 Agartala • • • • Ahmedabad • • • Aizawl • Belapur • • • • • Bengaluru • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • • Chandigarh • Chennai • • • • • Dehradun • • • • Gangtok • • • • Guwahati • • • • Hyderabad • • • • • • Imphal • • • • Jaipur • • • Jammu • • • Kanpur • • • • Kochi • • • Kolkata • • • • Lucknow • • • • Mumbai • • • • • Nagpur • • • • • New Delhi • • Panaji • • • • Patna • • • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • • • • Shillong • Shimla • • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • •

Sunday and Saturday holidays:

4 April - Sunday

10 April - Second Saturday

11 April - Sunday

18 April - Sunday

24 April - Fourth Saturday

25 April - Sunday

